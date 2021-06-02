Locked on Boston College: Men's Lacrosse, Could It Actually Happen?

On our BC podcast looks at a question many BC fans have asked for years. We give our thoughts.

On today's Locked on Boston College, we have lots to talk about. First, many readers wanted to know about the possibility of a men's lacrosse team on campus. We give our feedback, and look at the obstacles, and why Title IX protections might make it impossible for a school that has some of the most athletic programs in the country.

Also, yesterday SI All American put out there Top 25 recruiting classes, and Boston College is high on the list. We talk about the rankings, where BC could slide or rise to, and what would help their case moving forward. Finally, we have a little fun talking about a Bleacher Report article linking Arch Manning to the Eagles.

Finally, we talk about the football season. While we have been positive all offseason, there is still a glaring issue that needs to be fixed in order for this team to be competitive this year. Hear what the issue is, and what we think could happen to fix it.

Also as a reminder, we are hitting summer time, and the show will roll back to three times a week until most likely August.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles