Staff Building Relationship With New '21 Offer Safety Collin Wright

A new offer to a safety out of the Lone Star, we spoke with him about the growing bond with Aazaar Abdul Rahim.

Boston College continues to be active in the Class of '21, offering Collin Wright, a defensive back out of Manvel, Texas.

Wright, a three star recruit with offers from Arizona, Duke, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas Tech, California, Vanderbilt and Colorado. It might seem like it's late in the process, but Boston College liked what they saw and offered Wright, a safety. BC Bulletin spoke with Wright shortly after he announced his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.

Like many recruits, especially in the secondary, Wright's point of contact was assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. "I talked with Coach Rahim," he explained. "It was great conversation. We talked about the program, the environment, and academics." As a Texas high schooler, Wright got caught up on the program from Rahim. "He was giving me information about the program that I might not know."

Because it is later in the process, Wright has already built relationships with other programs. He mentioned Duke, Colorado and Standford as ones he has close relationships with. "I feel like I’ve built genuine relationships with the coaches and staff," he expressed. "They’ve really gotten to know my family and I. They reach out to me everyday, see how things, how I’m doing, etc."

Wright is a safety at Manvel High School in Texas, but this is a new position for the junior. "This past year was my first year playing the position. I’ve played cornerback my entire life." Even with the position change, Rahim talked to him about being impressed by his play. "He told me that he likes my versatility and ability to play any position in the secondary. I think they’ll use me at cornerback and safety and see where I fit best in the defense."

The two parties are starting from scratch but the connection is growin. "Really we’re just trying to get to know each other. The next step is building a relationship with the entire staff. I’m excited!"

Check out Wright's HUDL film below:

You May Also Enjoy:

Quinten Post Transfers to Boston College

ESPN lists Earl Grant as coach who could build momentum

Hunter Long Drafted in Third Round by Miami Dolphins

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here