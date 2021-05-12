Boston College "Unexpected" For '23 Defensive End Micah Carter

Boston College continued to recruit in the state of Kentucky, offering defensive end Micah Carter of St. Xavier in Louisville. Rated a high three star recruit by 247sports.com, the '23 recruit also holds offers from Louisville, Kentucky and Michigan State. BC Bulletin spoke to Carter shortly after his offer.

Defensive line has been an important position of emphasis for Boston College since Jeff Hafley took over. And the Eagles have worked in the Kentucky/Tennessee area to build pipelines for recruiting, something that really wasn't done before. Sean Duggan, the linebackers coach has been the primary recruiter in that area.

"The offer was very unexpected," Carter stated. "Coach Vince (Oghobaase) and Coach (Sean) Duggan told me their trying to start a brotherhood there and that they liked my film and work ethic." Currently, Boston College does not have any defensive ends in this class.

Boston College is an unfamiliar school for Carter, and one he is going to need to learn more about. "I don’t know much about but I will be researching about it," he told BC Bulletin. But Hafley's success last year, and the way the Eagles went toe to toe with every opponent caught his attention. "What I do know is they’re in the ACC and I watched them play Louisville last year and they give teams a run for their money."

Carter has a family history of athletes. His father, LaVar, was an All-State basketball player at Male and went on to play at Marshall. His mother, the former, Sharell Snardon, was also an All-State basketball player at Male and went on the star at Northern Kentucky.

It is early in his process, so visits haven't been planned out for Carter. He stated that he is looking for a school that has the same goals he does, and wants to get better everyday.

You can check out Micah Carter's HUDL film below.

