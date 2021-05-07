Three New Names To Watch In BC Football Recruiting

At this point in the cycle, offers have already been flying out to recruits from around the country. Boston College has twelve commitments already on the books, and as we mentioned before are in great shape with multiple others.

But the Eagles continue to push with new recruits.

Alex Birchmeier, Offensive Lineman, Ashburn, Virginia

The biggest name they offered this week was Alex Birchmeier, a five star offensive guard out of Ashburn, VA. While there are plenty of other suitors, Penn State appears to be in the lead, BC assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim is the guard's lead recruiter, and anything is possible.

While Birchmeier is more of a long shot, there were a pair of recent offers that Boston College could have a better chance with. We spoke with both of the targets.

Harrison Taggart - Outside Linebacker/Linebacker, Draper UT

A 6-2, 200 pound physical athlete out of Utah, Taggart has a huge offer list that is rapidly expanding. Schools that have reached out include Northwestern, Colorado, UCLA, Cal, Louisville, Nebraska and Utah. But the Class of '22 recruit seems very high on Boston College. "I've talked to several people on their staff. Linebackers coach Coach Duggan offered me. He loves the way I play and believes my speed would be greatly used in their schemes," Taggart told BC Bulletin.

Taggart also mentioned that the academics of Boston College was a big deal for him, and that he would like to get up and visit Chestnut Hill when he can.

Isaiah Montgomery- Offensive Guard, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Another target offered by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, Montgomery is a three star offensive lineman/defensive lineman from the DMV. He confirmed to BC Bulletin that Boston College is recruiting him as an offensive lineman. Currently the three star, 6-5 280 pound junior has a huge offer list that includes Florida State, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia, NC State, and others.

He does want to visit, but Boston College will have to beat out a handful of others for an official. "I’m obviously it’s a great school with a strong program," Montgomery told BC Bulletin.

