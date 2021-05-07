Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search
Hunter Long Comparisons

Hunter Long Comparisons

Three New Names To Watch In BC Football Recruiting

Two new names with big offer lists receive offers from Boston College
Author:
Publish date:

At this point in the cycle, offers have already been flying out to recruits from around the country. Boston College has twelve commitments already on the books, and as we mentioned before are in great shape with multiple others. 

But the Eagles continue to push with new recruits. 

Alex Birchmeier, Offensive Lineman, Ashburn, Virginia

The biggest name they offered this week was Alex Birchmeier, a five star offensive guard out of Ashburn, VA. While there are plenty of other suitors, Penn State appears to be in the lead, BC assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim is the guard's lead recruiter, and anything is possible. 

While Birchmeier is more of a long shot, there were a pair of recent offers that Boston College could have a better chance with. We spoke with both of the targets.

Harrison Taggart - Outside Linebacker/Linebacker, Draper UT

A 6-2, 200 pound physical athlete out of Utah, Taggart has a huge offer list that is rapidly expanding. Schools that have reached out include Northwestern, Colorado, UCLA, Cal, Louisville, Nebraska and Utah. But the Class of '22 recruit seems very high on Boston College. "I've talked to several people on their staff. Linebackers coach Coach Duggan  offered me. He loves the way I play and believes my speed would be greatly used in their schemes," Taggart told BC Bulletin. 

Taggart also mentioned that the academics of Boston College was a big deal for him, and that he would like to get up and visit Chestnut Hill when he can. 

Isaiah Montgomery- Offensive Guard, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Another target offered by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, Montgomery is a three star offensive lineman/defensive lineman from the DMV. He confirmed to BC Bulletin that Boston College is recruiting him as an offensive lineman. Currently the three star, 6-5 280 pound junior has a huge offer list that includes Florida State, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia, NC State, and others. 

He does want to visit, but Boston College will have to beat out a handful of others for an official. "I’m obviously it’s a great school with a strong program," Montgomery told BC Bulletin. 

You May Also Enjoy:

Dante Lovett Excited About Boston College Offer

Updated List of Visitors to Boston College

Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

 

At this point in the cycle, offers have already been flying out to recruits from around the country. Boston College has twelve commitments already on the books, and as we mentioned before are in great shape with multiple others. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

JeffHafley
Maroon & Gold+

Three New Names To Watch In BC Football Recruiting

Travis Levy Touchdown NC State
Recruiting

Locked on Boston College: Recruiting Extravaganza 2.0

Key Player vs. Florida State: Brandon Sebastian
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 8 For '22 DB Mansoor Delane

USATSI_15730310_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Boston College Men's Hockey Reportedly Lands Transfer LW Sam Sternschein

notredame
Football

Locked on Boston College: Notre Dame and the ACC

Photo Apr 23, 11 19 40 PM
Football

DT Jaleel Berry Enters Transfer Portal

helmet
Maroon & Gold+

'23 ATH Dante Lovett Excited After First D1 Offer

MUPEyjgQ
Recruiting

Updated List of Recruits Set Date To Visit Boston College

USATSI_14114670_168388155_lowres
Basketball

F/C Luka Kraljevic Enters Transfer Portal