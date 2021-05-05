'23 ATH Dante Lovett Excited After First D1 Offer

Boston College offered another athlete in the Class of '23, this one going out to Dante Lovett from DeMatha High School in Maryland. There is already one player on the roster from his high school, Dwayne Allick an offensive lineman. He currently does not have a ranking, and the Eagles were his first Division 1 offer.

Shortly after his offer, Lovett spoke with BC Bulletin about his family and their connection with the Eagles.

As an athlete in the DMV, Lovett spoke with defensive backs coach/assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim first. "It was great to receive my first D1 offer today," Lovett told us. "I talked to Coach Rahim the coaches like my size." A lengthy defensive back, in the mold that Jeff Hafley usually targets, Lovett is a bigger corner at 6-1, 185 pounds. He also has good speed, reporting that he ran a 4.47 40 yard dash at the most recent Under Armour Camp in Maryland.

There is a family connection to Boston College for the rising sophomore. "It’s a great school that my step father's brother in-law play defensive back at," he explained. "I grew up only about 2 hour away from the school I always hear great thing about the school."

Lovett's relative is Trevor White, who play from 1999-2002 for the Eagles, with three interceptions as a defensive back. "He tells me great things about the school all the time," Lovett explained. "I’m extremely blessed to even have the opportunity to to receive and offer from Boston College."

It is still very early in the process, Lovett explained, and he has yet to speak with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley yet. "I'm extremely excited to get up the the school and see the campus and meet the coaches and players."

