'22 LB Edwin Kolenge Postpones BC Visit to Fall

Edwin Kolenge a '22 LB from Clearwater International Academy (Montreal, Quebec) will not make his June 18th visit to Boston College. According to the recruit, border issues caused by COVID-19 will prevent him from making the trip. He explained that the borders are closed, and he will be unable to make any trips for the foreseeable future.

However, Kolenge explained that he still will plan on making it to Boston College as soon as he can. He believes that he will be visiting sometime in the fall. Currently he also had a visit planned to Indiana, which also had to be postponed. He currently also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia.

"I like Boston College because of my relationship with Coach (Tem) Lukabu. He has a great plan for me and we talked since last year," Kolenge explained after he released his Top 8 list. The two also have a shared heritage. "He’s also Congolese so we share the same culture and I really feel comfortable with him."

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles