'23 DE Kion Wright Likes Pro Potential With Boston College Offer

Boston College continued to work on future classes last week, with a new offer to Kion Wright, a '23 defensive end from Northeast High School (PA). While the sophomore currently does not have a ranking on 247sports.com, he has already begun to collect an impressive offer list that includes the Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, and West Virginia Mountaineers. We spoke with Wright shortly after his offer.

A defensive player, Wright spoke to tight ends coach Steve Shimko. "I talked to Coach Shimko," he explained. The defenders tape clearly caught the coaching staff's attention, "he told me he loves the way I play and feels I would fit good with the team." Wright had 12 sacks in just five games last year as a sophomore.

One of the biggest themes that has resonated with recruits has been Hafley's familiarity with the NFL and his ability to get players to the next level. But it hasn't just been his ability to do so, he has also sold recruits on the BC to the NFL pipeline. "I think they have a nice program going on over there," Wright explained. "and they have plenty of NFL players who went there."

Boston College did not lose a single coach in the offseason, and that is an important factor for Wright. He explained that program stability is something that is very important to him. While he has plenty of time to collect offers and find other programs, he does believe he will try to get up to Chestnut Hill sometime soon to check out the program.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles