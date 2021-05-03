From Australia To Chestnut Hill, New Commit Sam Candotti's Journey To American Football

A look at a unique journey that will lead an Australian to another continent to punt for the Boston College Eagles.

Boston College landed their punter of the future on Sunday evening as '22 Australian special teamer Sam Candotti pledged to the Eagles. But how did the young kicker get into American football. BC Bulletin spoke with the newest Boston College commit shortly after his decision.

Like many of his fellow Australians, Candotti started his athletic career in another sport, Aussie Rules Football. But American football caught his attention after he attended a Prokick Australia camp, run by former 1980's NFL kicker Johnny Smith and former punter Nathan Chapman. The camp was created to teach young Australian kickers the ins and outs of American football. "I went down for an assessment just to see what it was like, and they invited me into the program full time after," Candotti told BC Bulletin.

Kicking came naturally to Candotti, who explained that Aussie Rules Football as this is a big part of the game. The young punter enjoyed it, and decided to stick primarily with American football, continuing with Prokick, and getting coached up by 2013 Ray Guy Award winner and fellow Australian Tom Hornsey. "There is so much I have learnt and I know there are a few things i still have to learn too, but I’m loving the process," Candotti explained.

Boston College connected with Candotti through special teams coordinator Matt Thurin. He gave the young recruit the virtual tour and walked him through being a BC Eagle. "He was amazing in showing me the campus, the football facilities and everything in between. He just made me feel welcome about the whole process and really making me feel Boston is the place to be."

When talking player to school fit, it seemed like a no-brainer to Candotti. "The education is first class and that is of huge importance to me. The football team is on the up, the staff support the players, and they seem like such a tight group so the culture seems amazing." He then made his pledge and committed to the Eagles

For the young punter the experience solidified his choice, saying that he can't wait to "get in." He'll get his chance early, as starting punter Grant Carlson will be graduating after the season, and Candotti plans on enrolling early.

