Boston College Women's Lacrosse Draws #4 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

Can the Eagles finally break through and win a national championship?
Boston College women's lacrosse drew the #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face Fairfield in the opening round. A battle between UMass and Temple round out the pod, with the winners playing later in the weekend.The games will be held on Newton Campus, with BC facing off against the Stags on Friday at 1pm, the game will not be open to the public.

The Eagles (13-3), have had an incredible run so far led by transfer striker Charlotte North (71G, 10A) and Carla Urbank (33G, 33A). The Eagles only losses of the season came twice against Syracuse and once against UNC, the eventual ACC Champions. 

This is the eighth-straight NCAA Tournament for BC, dating back to 2013, while BC has made three-straight national championship games. Getting to the national championship won't be easy this year, as they will have to go through #1 North Carolina to get there. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Olympic Sports

