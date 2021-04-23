4 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Takes Down #3 Syracuse 14-13.

Another big opponent and another big win for the Eagles, who snuck by the Syracuse Orange in a back and forth battle.

One of the greatest stories this year in Boston College sports is the #4 ranked women's lacrosse team. Led by Tewaarton Award (lacrosse's version of the Heisman) nominee Charlotte North, the Eagles have been a force this season, with a 12-1 record. The season has been marked with huge wins over some of the best teams in the country, including a sweep over Notre Dame, Louisville and Duke, all ranked teams.

On Thursday, the Eagles travelled to the Carrier Dome, and did it again, stunning the Syracuse Orange 14-13.

This was a back and forth game with the Eagles jumping out to an early 4-0 lead to start the game. The Orange were stymied to begin the matchup, as they were held off the scoreboard for the first fourteen minutes of the game. However, Syracuse roared back, and the two teams traded goals, as they headed into halftime with BC up 8-6.

The second half was wild, with five ties between the two teams. But it was Jenn Medjid who played the role of hero in this game scoring the game winner with just 1:04 left to go.

Syracuse had a chance to tie it yet again, but goalie Rachel Hall made a a huge save to clinch the win for the Eagles.

Medjid's game-winner was one of her three points on the day, while led the Eagles with six (5G, 1A). scored her first-career hat trick on her way to four points and had five points on one goal and four assists. The story of this game was draw control, where the Eagles had a solid advantage 18-10.

BC closes the regular season on Saturday, April 24 again against No. 3 Syracuse at 12 p.m. inside the Carrier Dome.

