'22 WR Addison Copeland "Excited" About Offer From Boston College

A former Rutgers commit talks to us about his interest in the Eagles

Boston College recently offered Addison Copeland a '22 from Buffalo (NY). The lengthy wide receiver (6'3) currently has a three star ranking on 247 and Rivals, and decommitted from Rutgers in early February. He currently has a strong offer list that includes the Eagles, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina and BYU.

BC Bulletin spoke with Addison Copeland shortly after he received his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.

It was the head of the staff Jeff Hafley who reached out to Copeland to give him his official BC offer. Along with wide receiver coach Joe Dailey, the pair have been in communication with the junior. Boston College caught Copeland's eye because of a connection with last year's squad. "I was excited because I came up in the same town as Isaiah McDuffie." Copeland said. "Everyone knows and acknowledges him for how well he’s doing at the college level."

The current junior has an idea of what kind of school he wants as well. He wants to go "somewhere I’ll have the best chance to be successful whether I go pro or not." Currently both Rivals and 247 have projected Copeland to pick Notre Dame. But he still would like to visit Boston College as soon as it is safe to do so.

His sophomore HUDL film is below:

