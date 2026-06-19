Boston College Baseball Lands Commitment From 2027 LHP Connor Grasso

The transfer-portal window for NCAA baseball will stay open through the end of the month, but Boston College is just as focused on adding recruits for the not-so-near future as well.

On Thursday night, the Eagles received a commitment from 2027 left-handed pitcher Connor Grasso out of Regis High School in New York City.

Grasso posted his decision on X and Instagram.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to play D1 baseball at Boston College!” said Grasso. “I would first like to thank my family, especially my Dad who has stuck with me every step of the way and continuously pushes me to become a better player and person. I would like to thank all staff members at [Teel Ravens Baseball], who have made me into the pitcher I am today.”

I am very excited to announce my commitment to play D1 baseball at Boston College! I would first like to thank my family, especially my Dad who has stuck with me every step of the way and continuously pushes me to better a better player and person. I would like to thank all staff… pic.twitter.com/ChUuBN3bHG — Connor Grasso (@_Connor_Grasso) June 18, 2026

Grasso continued: “I would also like to thank all my teammates who have all set amazing examples about how the game should be played while also having fun. I would especially like to thank Coach Forrest and Coach Interdonato, who made me feel extremely welcomed at BC. Lastly, I would like to thank all supporting friends and family who have believed in me since the beginning. Go Birds.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Grasso was considered one of the top uncommitted arms from New York/New Jersey in the 2027 class, according to National Recruiting Coordinator at College Prospector Sam Kratz, as well as Prep Baseball NY.

Grasso sits between 89-90 miles per hour (mph) in fastball velocity, 77-81 mph with his changeup, and 72-73 mph with his curveball. He also plays first base and outfield, but will likely transition solely to pitching when he arrives at BC.

Connor Grasso l 2027 l LHP l NJ

(@_Connor_Grasso)



6'4 215lb



⭐️1490 SAT⭐️



One of the top 27 LHP uncommitted! After a strong spring season Connor starts his summer ball on 4/12 with NPI @ LakePoint



FB 86-89 T91

CH 77-81

CB 72-73@Prospector_Co @UncommittedUsa… pic.twitter.com/MMzRnlrDtg — Sam Kratz (@Samkratz3) June 4, 2026

In addition to Grasso, the Eagles received commitments from left-handed pitcher Jackson Logan and right-hander Cam Gates to its ‘27 recruiting class since the start of May.

Grasso is the eighth commit in the class.

He joins right-handed pitcher Steven Pannullo (Delbarton School, N.J.), outfielder Tristian Lucier (Trinity High School, N.H.), infielder Joey Dimeo (Toms River East High School, N.J.), catcher Ayden Ascher (American Heritage, Fla.), cather Luca Agne (Brother Rice, Ill.), Logan (Cushing Academy, Mass.), and Gates (Bedford North Lawrence, Ind.).

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.