Boston College Baseball Lands Commitment from Highly-Ranked Brother Rice C/INF in 2027 Class

Brother Rice High School (Chicago, Ill.) catcher and infielder Luca Agne (‘27) — who is the No. 45 overall prospect in his state, according to Prep Baseball Illinois — announced his commitment to Boston College via X on Tuesday.

Agne was named a preseason All-Central Region Underclassman Honorable Mention by Perfect Game before this season, and he is a top-500 recruit in his entire class.

“I am beyond grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Boston College,” Agne said. “First I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ. He continues to bless me with the gifts and opportunities that I have today. I want to also thank my wonderful family. My parents, thank you for the sacrifices you guys make for me. I will forever be grateful for everything you guys have done.”

“To my 4 siblings, I wouldn’t be here without you all. You guys motivate me to be the best version of myself everyday, I love you guys. Lastly, to my coaches, I want to give a big thank you to Coach McBride, my Brother Anthony, Coach Interdonato and the entire Boston College staff. Let’s play some BirdBall!”

Agne has a 5-foot-7-inch, 165-pound frame, but his power with the bat is undeniable.

As a switch hitter, but a righty thrower, he recorded a top exit velocity of 101 miles per hour (mph), including 79.5 mph bat speed and 25.6 mph hand speed.

His pop time from behind the plate sits in the 1.88-1.91 second range, and he boasts a 60-yard dash time of 6.83 seconds, along with an 85 mph infield velocity and a 74 mph catcher velocity.

In addition to playing for one of the top high school programs in the country, Agne is a member of the Cangelosi Sparks travel baseball organization, which has produced over 500 college-baseball commits, 59 players drafted, and 15 current big leaguers.

Agne is the Eagles’ fifth commit in the class of 2027, per Perfect Game.

He joins right-handed pitcher Steven Pannullo (Delbarton, N.J.), outfielder Tristian Lucier (Trinity High School, N.H.), infielder Joey Dimeo (Toms River East High School, N.J.), and catcher Ayden Ascher (American Heritage, Fla.).

BC (34-14, 16-8 ACC) is currently ranked No. 20 in the country in D1Baseball’s latest Top-25 poll, as well as No. 14 in Baseball America’s rankings.

The Eagles will look to extend their win streak of three over the weekend with a conference series against the Clemson Tigers (26-19, 6-15 ACC).

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