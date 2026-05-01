Live Updates for No. 20 Boston College Baseball's Series Opener at Clemson

No. 20 Boston College baseball (34-14, 16-8 ACC) begins its final road series of the 2026 regular season on Friday night in Clemson, S.C.

First pitch for the initial matchup of the weekend between the Eagles and the Tigers (26-19, 6-15 ACC) is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised live on ACCNX.

BC holds an 11-48 record all-time against Clemson, including a 5-25 road record. The teams last met in 2024, and the Tigers took all three games of the series.

If the Eagles, who are riding a three-game winning streak going into the weekend, can earn the series triumph, it will be their seventh league-series victory of the year, which would set a program record.

The pitching matchup on Friday will feature left-hander A.J. Colarusso (4-2, 3.95 ERA) for BC against right-hander Dane Moehler (0-0, 4.91 ERA) for Clemson.

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Pregame

First pitch for Friday's contest is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Eagles and the Tigers are expected to release their lineups approximately an hour beforehand.

Friday Night in Tiger Country

🆚 Clemson

🕰️ 6:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/5nVJCWlCqj — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 1, 2026

Below is all the information for the upcoming series.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at Clemson

Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

When: Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m. | Sunday, May 3 at 12 p.m.

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACCNX (Friday and Sunday) | ACC Network (Saturday)

Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers suffered a sweep against the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend by finals of 13-10, 11-6, and 7-5 in 10 innings.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 7-6 midweek road win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from May 16-18, 2024. Clemson swept Boston College 12-10, 11-6, and 10-0 in eight innings.

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