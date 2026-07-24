BC Men's Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule, Returns to TD Garden
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Boston College men’s basketball’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule has officially dropped, and it seems like this year’s theme, if there had to be one, was based on reigniting some of that fire which local rivalries often produce.
The Eagles start off with an exhibition game against MIT on Oct. 25 before hosting Wagner, a college in Staten Island, N.Y., for their season opener on Nov. 3 — which should have quite the attendance as it will set the stage for the Luke Murray era in Chestnut Hill. It will also be the first time that BC and the Seahawks will compete at Conte Forum.
Boston College will then return to TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtic and Bruins, for the first time in 12 years on Nov. 6 for an in-state showdown with UMass Amherst, which marks the 49th all-time meeting between the two programs. The series, also known as the Commonwealth Classic, dates back to the 1905-06 season, and the Eagles lead it 26-22.
"Basketball holds a special place in the heart of this city, and we are excited to re-establish the tradition of Boston College hosting games in one of the country's premier basketball settings,” Murray said in the press release for the game. “We are thankful to partner with the Basketball Hall of Fame and appreciate their efforts in putting together a great night of basketball in Boston."
Following that event at the epicenter of New England basketball, BC will host Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 10 and New Hampshire on Nov. 15 before taking on Harvard for a regional clash across the Charles River on Nov. 18.
After hosting NJIT on Nov. 22, the Eagles will compete in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., from Nov. 26-27, and then head to Georgia for their 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge contest on Dec. 1.
BC will close out its non-conference slate with five straight home games: UMass Lowell on Dec. 5, Northeastern on Dec. 9, George Washington on Dec. 12, New Haven on Dec. 20, and Stonehill on Dec. 22.
Boston College Men's Basketball 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule:
Oct. 25: vs. MIT (Exhibition)
Nov. 3: vs. Wagner
Nov. 6: vs. UMass Amherst at TD Garden
Nov. 10: vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Nov. 15: vs. New Hampshire
Nov. 18: at Harvard
Nov. 22: vs. NJIT
Nov. 26-27: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.
Dec. 1: at Georgia for ACC/SEC Challenge
Dec. 5: vs. UMass Lowell
Dec. 9: vs. Northeastern
Dec. 12: vs. George Washington
Dec. 20: vs. New Haven
Dec. 22: vs. Stonehill
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz