BC Men's Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule, Returns to TD Garden

Boston College men’s basketball’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule has officially dropped, and it seems like this year’s theme, if there had to be one, was based on reigniting some of that fire which local rivalries often produce.

Almost that time... 🏀⏳



Our Non-Conference slate is here 🗓️



📰 https://t.co/eGuo3z9cnG pic.twitter.com/glFI3ivnEC — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) July 24, 2026

The Eagles start off with an exhibition game against MIT on Oct. 25 before hosting Wagner, a college in Staten Island, N.Y., for their season opener on Nov. 3 — which should have quite the attendance as it will set the stage for the Luke Murray era in Chestnut Hill. It will also be the first time that BC and the Seahawks will compete at Conte Forum.

Boston College will then return to TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtic and Bruins, for the first time in 12 years on Nov. 6 for an in-state showdown with UMass Amherst, which marks the 49th all-time meeting between the two programs. The series, also known as the Commonwealth Classic, dates back to the 1905-06 season, and the Eagles lead it 26-22.

Garden Bound ☘️



Returning to TD Garden for a @hofseries clash with UMass 🏀



📰 https://t.co/2lL5ioMUcH pic.twitter.com/v8b3nX8dc1 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) July 24, 2026

"Basketball holds a special place in the heart of this city, and we are excited to re-establish the tradition of Boston College hosting games in one of the country's premier basketball settings,” Murray said in the press release for the game. “We are thankful to partner with the Basketball Hall of Fame and appreciate their efforts in putting together a great night of basketball in Boston."

Following that event at the epicenter of New England basketball, BC will host Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 10 and New Hampshire on Nov. 15 before taking on Harvard for a regional clash across the Charles River on Nov. 18.

After hosting NJIT on Nov. 22, the Eagles will compete in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., from Nov. 26-27, and then head to Georgia for their 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge contest on Dec. 1.

BC will close out its non-conference slate with five straight home games: UMass Lowell on Dec. 5, Northeastern on Dec. 9, George Washington on Dec. 12, New Haven on Dec. 20, and Stonehill on Dec. 22.

Boston College Men's Basketball 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule:

Oct. 25: vs. MIT (Exhibition)

Nov. 3: vs. Wagner

Nov. 6: vs. UMass Amherst at TD Garden

Nov. 10: vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Nov. 15: vs. New Hampshire

Nov. 18: at Harvard

Nov. 22: vs. NJIT

Nov. 26-27: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 1: at Georgia for ACC/SEC Challenge

Dec. 5: vs. UMass Lowell

Dec. 9: vs. Northeastern

Dec. 12: vs. George Washington

Dec. 20: vs. New Haven

Dec. 22: vs. Stonehill

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