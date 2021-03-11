Locked on Boston College: A Huge Recruiting Get For the Eagles

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, we talk about a variety of topics. We kick off the show with breaking news about the commitment of coveted defensive lineman Kwan Williams. We look at why this was such a big deal for the staff, what this means for the program, and what he could bring to the program. It's a massive get for BC, this is something you want to miss.

Also on the show, we look at the current state of the coaching search. Boston College is entering week three of the search, where do they currently stand. And how close are we to getting a decision? We discuss.

Finally, it's more spring football discussion, as we look at the wide receiver room. Could this be the most talented, deep, stable of wide outs BC has ever had? We discuss and look at some names who will be looking to have a big spring for Frank Cignetti and Jeff Hafley.

On tomorrow's show we are doing our listener mailbag. If you have questions for the host, leave them in the comment section below, email us or DM us on Twitter @LockedonBC

