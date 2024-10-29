Boston College Commit Sets High School Record
Shaker Reisig, a 3-star quarterback who committed to Boston College back in June, is setting records at the high school level.
The class of 2025 prospect from Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma threw for 506 yards and eight touchdowns last Friday night, both of which now stand as school records.
Reisig and the Union Redhawks took down the Broken Arrow Tigers 69-28, improving to 6-2 on the season.
In three years as a starting quarterback, Reisig has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards and has 71 touchdowns through the air and four on the ground. This year alone, the Eagles commit has over 1,800 passing yards and 19 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Though he is smaller framed quarterback, standing at 6-foot, 200 lbs., Reisig has shown across three seasons his accuracy and ability to work in the pocket, despite his size.
As of now Boston College has 24 commitments in the 2025 class, and currently ranks 41st in the nation and ninth in the ACC. Reisig is the only signal caller in the class, but is joined by several offensive weapons such as wideout Nedrick Boldin, running back Mekhi Dodd and much more.
Starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos enters his senior year next season, so Reisig could comfortably spend his freshman season getting acclimated within the offense before making the jump to starter as a sophomore after Castellanos' departure.
Take a look at Reisig's junior season stats here.