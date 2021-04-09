Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 OT Stephen Gales

Eagles land another huge offensive lineman for the upcoming class, this one out of Ohio

Boston College added a new commitment on Friday evening as Stephen Gales a '22 offensive tackle from Alliance (OH) pledged to the Eagles.

Gales is a three star 247 composite recruit, who also held offers from Ball State. He is a large offensive tackle at 6'8 290 pounds, giving the Eagles another huge lineman for the future. He was recruited by special teams coordinator Matt Thurin who works Ohio and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

This is the third offensive lineman of the class, joining Jack Funke (MA) and Noah Clifford (CT/TN). Gales appears to be another "coach 'em up" recruit that has all the physical tools to be successful, he just needs to be coached up in the Boston College system. Hafley and his staff have an eye for talent, and just because Gales doesn't have a huge offer sheet, doesn't mean he isn't a good fit.

This is the 11th commitment for the Eagles, a team that ranks 11 overall in the 247 Composite rankings.

Gales HUDL film is below:

