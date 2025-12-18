Boston College Extends Offers to Three 2027 OL Prospects

Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail throughout December, extending offers to talented prospects from the upcoming 2027 class.

This week, the Eagles extended a trio of offers to three impressive offensive line prospects, and all three players took to social media to share the news on Thursday, December 18.

The first was 4-Star Cameron Wagner from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in Illinois. He stands 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. and is ranked as the No. 19 tackle prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Wagner holds an impressive list of offers that includes the likes of Florida, Penn State, Wisconsin and more. While it is still early in his recruitment, the elite prospect has already garnered a lot of attention from some of the nation's top programs.

As a junior in 2025, he helped lead St. Joseph-Ogden to an 8-5 record with a berth in the state semifinal game. The Spartans' offense averaged nearly 400 yards per game, 187 of which came on the ground.

The next player to receive offer from the Eagles staff this week was interior offensive lineman Hawken Anderson from Suffield Academy in Connecticut. Though unranked as a prospect currently by major recruiting outlets, he has an impressive build and looks to be a high ceiling player.

Anderson stands 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. and while he has not quite garnered the same amount of attention as the aforementioned Wagner, he does hold an impressive list of offers of his own, which includes Akron, Liberty, Marshall and more.

Though listed as an interior lineman, Anderson has seen time at other spots along the offensive line, most notably left tackle in his junior season. Though his team struggled to find success in 2025, finishing just 1-8, he was able to display many solid traits, ranging from his footwork to impressive strength.

Finally, Boston College sent an offer to 3-Star Patrick O'Brien from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Standing at 6-foot-6, 275 lbs., he is ranked as the No. 52 tackle prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Like Wagner, O'Brien holds a long list of power four offers, including the likes of Kentucky, West Virginia, Pitt and many more.

He is an extremely long tackle prospect with solid athleticism, and while he may need to develop a bit physically, looks to also have a high ceiling as an offensive lineman. He helped lead Archbishop Moeller to an 8-4 record and a berth in the state semifinal.

As of now, Boston College holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, none of which are offensive linemen. If O'Brien and the Eagles staff are able to secure early commitments at that position, it could certainly be a major boost to the class as a whole.

