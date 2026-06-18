Boston College Football Adds Commitment From Three Star '27 DL Markius Woods

Boston College football has added another commitment to its class of 2027.

The Eagles have landed a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Markius "MJ" Woods.

Boston College lands DL M.J. Woods.



Eagles adding a 6’4, 305-lb lineman who says he plans to play three-tech but also some one-tech and five.



More on why he chose B.C:https://t.co/CiAISd5DgA pic.twitter.com/0Nb7ujxCwW — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 18, 2026

Woods is a product of The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, N.J. He ranks No. 763 nationally, No. 92 in defensive linemen, and No. 23 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.

He was originally a class of 2026 prospect, but reclassified to the 2027 class.

In 2025, he played for Whitney Young High School in Chicago, Ill., where he tallied 56 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns as well as made First Team All-City.

Woods is the 24th commitment for the Eagles’ 2027 class.

He joins safety Jackson Tucker, edge Alex Johnson, running back Xavier Bala, athlete/defensive lineman Jayden Paulino, tight end Charlie Paulino, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, cornerback Jett Watson, safety Mamadee Sangaray, wide receiver Armani Hill, athlete Elijah Goins, wide receiver Magnus Talma, defensive lineman Kaleb Exume, defensive lineman Krystian Walcott, offensive lineman Hawken Anderson, safety Braylon Gamble, quarterback Jace German, offensive tackle Dominic Maser, quarterback Ben Rolapp, linebacker Blaize Battaglia, cornerback Samajai Davis, athlete Franklon Evans, and athlete Kayden Edwards.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026). DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026) OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026) ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026) DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026) DL Markius Woods, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ (Committed 06/18/2026)

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