Boston College Football Lands 2027 Three-Star Interior Lineman, Flips Safety From Miami (Ohio)

After a second straight weekend of hosting recruits on official visits, Boston College football is seeing another chunk of players verbally commit to the program.

The new additions started trickling in on Sunday evening, when 2027 three-star (Rivals) defensive and offensive lineman Krystian Walcott from Buford High School (Ga.) announced his commitment to BC.

“I’m home!!!” Walcott said in a post on X.

A 6-foot-4, 260-pound wrecking crew in the trenches, Walcott fielded over two dozen Division-I offers, including ones from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and SMU.

Earlier on Sunday, meanwhile, Massillon Washington (Ohio) safety Braylon Gamble flipped his commitment from Miami (Ohio) to BC.

Gamble announced his decision in a joint post on Instagram.

Per his Instagram, Massillon Washington safety Braylon Gamble (@bgamble0821) has flipped his commitment from Miami (OH) to @BCFootball.



Gamble went on his official visit to the Heights this past weekend. BC was his first Power-Four offer. pic.twitter.com/w9bHr2Nz6l — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) June 14, 2026

Gamble, who does not have a rating yet, received his offer from BC on May 13, and his decision to flip came after visiting Chestnut Hill, Mass., over the weekend. BC was his first Power-Four offer, but he had six additional Division-I offers on the table.

RallyPreps, a data-driven high school football recruiting site that makes rankings and churns out evaluations of prospects around the country, listed Gamble as the No. 8-ranked defensive back in the state of Ohio in his class.

The addition of Walcott and Gamble increases the Eagles’ 2027 recruiting class to 19 players overall. The class is ranked No. 48 on 247Sports and No. 54 on Rivals nationally.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026).

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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