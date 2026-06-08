Boston College Football Lands Commitment From 3-Star Loyola Academy (Ill.) Tight End

Just a day after completing his official visit to Boston College over the weekend, consensus three-star tight end Charlie Fowler from Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) announced his commitment to the program.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play football at Boston College!” said Fowler. “Thanks to all the players and coaches who spent time with my family and I on my official visit!”

I’m excited to announce my commitment to play football at Boston College! Thanks to all the players and coaches who spent time with my family and I on my official visit! @BCFootball @AJBlack247 @AllenTrieu @marty_martens82 @BC_Recruiting @DrewSartoriBCFB @FBCoachOB @OLINEPRIDE pic.twitter.com/vbrUIqtTTu — Charlie Fowler (@charliefowler1_) June 8, 2026

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound pass catcher, who is the No. 52-ranked tight end nationally and the No. 36-ranked prospect from Illinois, per 247Sports, chose BC over Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas, and seven other Division-I programs.

Fowler received an offer from BC on April 30 after a phone call with head coach Bill O’Brien, and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson went to visit Fowler at his home on May 13.

Thank you @OLINEPRIDE for stopping by last night! My parents and I had a great time talking about @BCFootball with you. We are super excited for my official visit in June! @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @Loyola_FB @marty_martens82 pic.twitter.com/UXnk2ro5od — Charlie Fowler (@charliefowler1_) May 14, 2026

It is safe to say that the trip to Chestnut Hill went splendidly for Fowler and his family, ultimately cementing his decision.

Two weeks ago, at an Under Armour football camp, his 40-yard dash time was clocked at 4.69 seconds, which is uncommonly fast for a tight end. He also registered a 10-yard split of 1.68 seconds, a shuttle run of 4.47 seconds, a 110.2” broad jump, and a 32.6” vertical as well.

Fowler is not the only player from Loyola that committed to BC from the class, as the program landed linebacker Will Mettee, his teammate, on April 11.

The Eagles now have 10 players in their '27 recruiting class.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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