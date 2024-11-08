Boston College Football Lands Elite 2025 Specialist
Bill O'Brien once again shows he is dedicated to building up the Boston College program through the recruiting trail. The Eagles picked up yet another 2025 commitment this week, bringing the class total to 28 recruits.
5-Star kicker/punter Andy Quinn from the NFL Academy team in London officially announced his commitment to Boston College this week. He is the first specialist of the 48th ranked class.
Quinn spoke with Pro Football Ireland shortly following the announcement, saying, "I am over the moon that I have gotten to announce that I'm going to Boston College. From the first time I started talking with the coaches back in May, since then we've been in contact almost every day. I'm delighted to be able to go to Boston and spend the next four years there."
Quinn, who is originally from Ireland and actually played rugby growing up, began suiting up for London's NFL Academy team in 2023.
He's taken three visits to Chestnut Hill this year and says he loves the beauty of the campus. "When we went up for the official visit, my mom looked at me and said, 'You can't not go here,'" Quinn said.
"Not only is Boston the most Irish City you can go to, but the level the coaches put into each player and how much the coaches put into their job is massive (...) Even though some bigger schools might have been looking for me, Boston College is where I want to go."
His full interview with Pro Football Ireland can be found here.