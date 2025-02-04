Boston College Football Picks Up Commitment From Class of 2027 Athlete
The Boston College Eagles football program has added two big additions to its class of 2027, both from the state of Calif.
On Monday evening, the Eagles picked up a verbal commitment from quarterback prospect Furian Inferrera, a product of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.
On Tuesday morning, Boston College landed its second commitment in as many days in athlete Wesley Winn.
Winn is a product of Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, Calif. He plays on both sides of the ball at the wide receiver and cornerback positions.
In 2024, the high school sophomore tallied 54 receptions for 682 yards and four touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball and 34 tackles, six pass breakups, and three tackles for loss on the defensive side of the ball. He also racked up over 1,000 all purpose yards.
The 5-foot-9, 155-pound recruit received his offer from Boston College on July 20, 2024, and took a visit to Chestnut Hill on Jan. 25 which he shared a photo from on social media.
“Great visit to Boston College,” wrote Winn via X. “Thanks for welcoming my family.”
Winn is a highly sought after prospect. In total, he holds 40 offers. He chose the Eagles over Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida State, SMU, Ohio State, and more.
Winn is the third commitment for the Eagles class of 2027. The program also has landed a commitment from safety Jackson Tucker from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.