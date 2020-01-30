BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: Recruiting Areas, New Offers, And More!

With less than a week until the later National Signing Day, we have some updates on where Boston College stands with some 2020 recruits, and look ahead to future recruiting classes.

* Many of you have asked where some of the primary recruiting areas are for the new staff. Here are some of what I have deduced based off where they have hit the trails. Each coach will also have a certain local area that they will focus on.

Aazar Abdul Rakim: Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC

Sean Duggan: Ohio

Matt Applebaum: Florida

Richie Gunnell: Apparently all over the place

Joe Dailey: New Jersey

Vince Oghobaase: Texas

Steve Shimko: Pennsylvania

Matt Thurin: Northern Ohio and Michigan

Tem Lukabu and Oghobaase: Both are hitting Atlanta area

* We are still waiting on the fourth commitment from the flurry of visits this weekend. Jiovanny Holmes, Matthew Rueve and Kameron Arnold have all publicly committed, which begs the question who is the fourth. The other visitor last weekend was Jaden Hardy, a defensive end from Georgia. He hasn't committed publicly yet, which could be for a number of reasons. It's a situation worth monitoring.

The commits highlight films are below:

Kameron Arnold

Jiovanny Holmes

Matthew Rueve

Last night we reported that former Boston College commit Ben Sauls had committed to Iowa State. Clearly his relationship with former special teams coordinator Ricky Brown was a big reason why he decommitted, as he made special thanks to Brown in his post. It was no surprise that Sauls moved on from the Eagles, but now we know where he is heading in 2020.

* According to Todderick Hunt of NJ.com, defensive end Paris Shand is not visiting Boston College. This could be due to Jaden Hardy's commitment and the Eagles filling up at tha position for that class. But it looks like Shand could be looking at Rutgers and Arizona.

* BC sent out an offer today to 2022 quarterback Donovan Leary out of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Only a sophomore he currently does not have a ranking on Rivals, but does have claimed offers from Temple, Maryland, East Carolina and Central Michigan