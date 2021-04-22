Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: April 22, 2021

Jeff Hafley and the football team have been very active on the recruiting trail over the past week. Here are some updates to keep you up to date on the current Boston College recruiting news.

* Gilbert Tongrongou received an offer from Oregon on Wednesday evening. The VA defensive lineman recently visited Boston College on an unofficial visit. Thought he was going to commit to BC, as he was very high on the Eagles, and thought the visit would seal the deal. However, this is Oregon and this could blow his commitment wide open again. Regardless of where he lands this again exemplifies how good this current staff is at evaluating talent. They have time and time again found recruits before other schools.

* In terms of commitment watches, keep an eye on two names VJ Payne of Buford (GA) and Cam Johnson of St. Frances Academy (MD). Payne, a linebacker/safety hybrid is a teammate of CJ Clinkscales, who has already committed to Boston College. Payne visited BC back in the winter, and appears to be high on the school. Johnson, a defensive back, has a great relationship with associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, and could be close to committing soon.

* Folks have asked me about Katron Evans, a University of Tennessee defensive tackle out of SFA who recently was released from his National Letter of Intent. Currently it's hard to see Boston College taking him, Jeff Hafley has said time and time again that he wants to develop talent, and there's a risk that it could be a major turnoff for recruits if he grabs two defensive tackles with multiple years of eligibility out of the portal (Khris Banks already joining up). Evans strikes me as a recruit who will probably end up at another SEC school or blue blood anyway. But if anything changes I'll make sure to have it for you.

* Joseph Griffin II, out of Springfield, MA has had a busy week. On Tuesday evening he received an offer from Oregon, Thursday one from Arizona, and on top of all that 247sports.com gave him a fourth star. Every tweet that he has sent out has had the hashtag #BCCommitted. Think BC is in good shape to keep him there.

* As we reported before, there are two recruits that will be visiting Boston College in June as of now. A'Khoury Lyde a three star cornerback from New Jersey with multiple big offers, and defensive end Donovan Spellman both will be on campus on June 18th.

