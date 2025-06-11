Boston College Football Sends Offer to 2026 DT Gavin Neil
The Boston College Eagles’ football program has sent an offer to Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights, Ill.) defensive tackle Gavin Neil, the player announced on his personal X account Tuesday.
Neil is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, in the class of 2026. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Neil’s frame is typical of an interior lineman but has room for growth.
“After an ecstatic conversation with [BC defensive line coach Jordan Thomas] I am blessed to receive my 18th division Division I offer to BC football,” Neil wrote on X.
Neil boasts several Division I offers apart from BC—prominently from Michigan State, Ball State, Central Michigan, and Eastern Michigan, along with Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan and a handful of others.
In 2024 for Marian Catholic, according to his 247 profile, Neil racked up 39 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery.
What appears from his X account is that Neil is a weight-room grinder and possesses an incredibly strong work ethic, waking up on a regular basis around 5 a.m. to put reps in. This type of player suits Bill O’Brien’s model for a Boston College Eagle well, which likely impacted the program’s decision to send him an offer.
Trained by Josh Forney of “Training Grounds sports performance training, fitness and wellness,” Neil is always stationing himself in a room with other players looking to compete at the collegiate level. That includes attending football camps hosted at college football programs on a year-round basis.
On June 4, Neil posted he was excited to take his official visit to East Lansing, Mich., where MSU is. That could mean his official visit with BC could come next, especially since the cycle for ‘26 recruits is well underway.