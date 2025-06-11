Boston College Football Sends Offer to 2026 DT Gavin Neil

After an ecstatic conversation with @Coach_JLT I am blessed to receive my 18th division 1 offer to @BCFootball #NextLevel @BCBillOBrien @LopezMchs @coolc815 @Levi_bradley312 @AllenTrieu @GregSmithRivals @ByKyleKelly @EDGYTIM @TheUCReport @CoachJForney pic.twitter.com/m6hBHEpq95