Boston College Inks 3-Star Defensive Back Marcelous Townsend
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles remained active in the early signing period for football this week, officially signing 3-Star DB Marcelous Townsend to the 2025 recruiting class.
Townsend has been committed to the Eagles since June of this year.
Hailing from Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Georgia, Townsend was actually high school teammates with fellow Boston College commit Bryce Lewis. Like his teammate, Townsend suited up for the Titans on both sides of the ball, lining up at safety and cornerback on defense and wide receiver on offense.
Though he did play both ways, Townsend clearly shined on the defensive side of the ball. In his senior season at Blessed Trinity, the talented prospect finished with 31 total tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble.
Standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., Townsend has excellent size to play in the slot, and he showed flashes of elite play in his time in high school. He has a nose for the football, as shown by his six interceptions, and uses his technique to take away throwing lanes for wide receivers.
He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 151 safety in the nation and the No. 181 player in the state of Georgia. As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
