Boston College Lands Class of 2025 Running Back
Boston College landed its 25th commitment of the 2025 class this week, further bolstering the already strong looking class for the Eagles.
Running back Bo MacCormack from Westford, Massachusetts officially announced his commitment via social media on Saturday night, saying, "After talking with my family, I have decided to commit to Boston College. Very excited for this opportunity. Can't wait to get to work."
The 6-foot, 190 lb. back, is a two-sport athlete, also playing baseball for the Buckingham Browne & Nichols Knights. He's helped guide his football team this season to an impressive 7-0 record, blowing most teams out by several scores.
As of now, Boston College holds the 48th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, but the Eagles have been making strides in recent weeks, flipping 3-Star defensive lineman Sterling Sanders on October 28th and landing a commitment from a class of 2026 prospect Stevie Amar earlier in the same month.
Bill O'Brien, in just a short time at the helm of Boston College football, has come a long way in terms of not only the on field product, but on the recruiting trail as well. He has proven at every stop he's had to be an elite recruiter of talent, so given the time to build, the future with O'Brien in Chestnut Hill is very bright.