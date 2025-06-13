Boston College Men's Basketball Sends Offer to 2026 Forward from Medford
The Boston College men’s basketball program sent an official offer letter to 6-foot-10, The Newman School (Boston, Mass.) product Quinn Costello late on Thursday night, Costello posted on his personal X account.
“Excited to announce I have received a Division 1 offer from Boston College!” Costello said. “I’m grateful to Coach Grant, Coach Abrams, Coach Smith, and the rest of the staff for this opportunity. Go Eagles!”
In the past 24 hours, Costello announced on X that he additionally received offers from Syracuse, Michigan State, Providence, Texas, Michigan, and Purdue.
The series of offers came after a 21-point performance on Thursday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Over the course of four games played at the camp, Costello went 13-for-27 from 3-point range and recorded an alley-oop, game-deciding basket in Team Thomas’ final win of the camp.
Costello was also the most efficient scorer at the camp with a 1.36 points per possession average.
In addition to playing at Newman, Costello, originally from Medford, Mass., plays for the Middlesex Magic AAU team, one of the premier AAU programs in both the state of Massachusetts and throughout the country.
According to 247Sports, Costello has a player rating of 84 and is the eighth-best prospect from the state of Massachusetts, and the 38th-best power forward in the class of ‘26 nationally.
Before going to Newman, Costello attended Boston College High School in Dorchester, Mass., a neighborhood in the heart of South Boston. Currently, the Eagles’ roster only features two players from the state, Nick Petronio (Needham, Mass.) and Jason Asemota (Lynn, Mass.).