Boston College Men's Basketball Sends Offer to 2026 Forward from Medford

This alley-oop finish from 2026 F Quinn Costello ends up being the game-deciding basket in another win for Team Thomas at NBPA Top 100.



He scored 21 points in this one and has now gone 13-27 from 3-point range in his 4 games.@quinncostello3 @Newman_Hoops @MiddlesexMagic https://t.co/jwbM7pfq3n pic.twitter.com/ey0mDXfDgn