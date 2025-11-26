Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs Harvard
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (3-4) men’s basketball team returns to Conte Forum as it hosts the Harvard Crimson (4-3) on Wednesday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to get back in the win column.
The Eagles are coming off a winless run in the Charleston Classic. Boston College lost its opening game to the Davidson Wildcats 59-49 on Friday evening and lost the consolation game to the Tulane Green Wave 93-90 in overtime on Sunday night.
Other than the Charleston Classic, the Eagles have earned wins over The Citadel 76-47, Temple 76-71, and Hampton 63-52 as well as had losses to Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime, Central Connecticut State 60-59 so far in the young season.
Like Boston College, Harvard is also on a two-game losing streak. The Crimson lost both its games in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. The first game was a defeat to Penn State 84-80 and the second was to Boston University 75-74.
Prior to the showcase, Harvard had recorded wins over MIT 79-50, New Hampshire 86-75, Army 75-52, and Marist 56-54 as well as a sole loss at the hands of Northeastern 77-60.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 4 p.m. | Jason Asemota is not playing today. Earl Grant said he was out due to internal reasons on Sunday after the Eagles' loss to Tulane.
- 2:45 p.m. ET | Harvard is on the floor doing a shoot around prior to the contest.
- Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson
When: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Harvard: The Crimson lost to Boston University 75-74 on Saturday afternoon in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase in Uncasville, Conn.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 93-90 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday night in the consolation game of the Charleston Classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 18, 2023. Boston College defeated Harvard 73-64 in Chestnut Hill.
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Harvard (Nov. 26), vs. LSU (Dec. 3), vs. New Haven (Dec. 6), vs. UMass in Springfield, Mass. (Dec. 10), vs. FDU (Dec. 22).
Harvard’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Nov. 26), vs. Bryant (Nov. 29), at UMass (Dec. 3), at Furman (Dec. 6), vs. Holy Cross (Dec. 20).