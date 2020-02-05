BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College National Signing Day: Live Blog

A.J. Black

Today is the later National Signing Day, which means new Class of 2020 signing with the Eagles. But with most of the class already wrapped up it, this will be a smaller group then the signings BC received in December. 

To follow along we will have an open thread of all the news. This could be recruits signing, recruits going to different programs, or BC kids transferring. 

Kameron Arnold Signs With Boston College

Position: Defensive Back
School: St. Mary's in West Bloomfield, Michigan
Ranking: Three Star
Original Commitment Post: Click Here
Notes: Arnold, played both cornerback and wide receiver in high school according to his recruiting page. BC Bulletin spoke with Arnold about what position he was recruited for and he said "the coaches told me I would be a hybrid safety where I can cover tight ends, go on blitz’s, cover the flats, give good run support, and drop back and play a deep have in zone."

BC Lands Will Prouty As Preferred Walk On

This is an intriguing get for the Eagles, as Will Prouty from Duxbury, MA has been star in Massachusetts. He has played multiple positions including WR in 2018 and quarterback in 2019 so the Eagles will have options on how they can use him. 

Jiovanny Holmes Signs With Boston College

Position: Defensive Back
School: Cleveland Heights, OH
Ranking: Three Star
Original Commitment Post: Click Here
Notes: Played safety in high school, but could play all over the field for Boston College. Talked to his coach after his commitment who said "He can play any defensive back position because of his length and speed." he told BC Bulletin. "He’s a tall rangy athlete at 6’2” 190 pounds which makes him effective in covering today’s bigger and taller receivers."

Matthew Rueve Signs With Boston College

Position: QB
School: St. Xavier, OH
Ranking: Three Star
Original Commitment Post: Click Here
Notes: A late take for the Eagles, Rueve played at St. Xavier a former hot bed for Boston College recruits that gave BC Luke Kuechly, Ben Glines, Steven Daniels and Sean Duggan. Rueve started just one season at St. X but threw for 3,126 yards and 28 touchdowns. The cousin of Matt and Tim Hasselbeck, Rueve should be an exciting addition to the 2020 recruiting class.

Cam Reddy Signs With Colorado State

Former Boston College walk on, follows Steve Addazio to Colorado State. You can read the initial report here. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Late Duke Surge Fends Off Boston College Upset Bid 63-55

No upset for the Eagles, who fall to Duke

A.J. Black

Eagles Playing Stellar Defense and Lead Duke 24-21 at Halftime

Can BC hold the lead in the second half?

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Duke: Preview and Prediction

Can the Eagles shock the Blue Devils?

A.J. Black

Reanalyzing the 2016 Boston College Football Recruiting Class

What did the class of 2016 actually bring for Boston College?

A.J. Black

Boston University Completes Comeback Downs Eagles 5-4 In Heartbreaking Beanpot Loss

Even with a two goal lead, BC could not hold on to defeat their hated rivals

A.J. Black

Beanpot 2020: Boston College vs. Boston University, Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles grab their first Beanpot since 2016?

A.J. Black

For Kobay White His Heart Always Screamed Boston College

The senior wide receiver talks about the new staff and why he chose to stay with the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Spoils Cole Anthony's Return With Important Road Win Over UNC 71-70

BC got a big win on the road against UNC on Saturday evening.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Hockey East Power Rankings: End of January Edition

Familiar Faces Remain at the Top

jbiagioni16

Spencer Knight Shuts Out UMass, Puts Boston College in First Place

Each team has 20 points, but BC owns the tiebreaker.

jbiagioni16