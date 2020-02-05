Today is the later National Signing Day, which means new Class of 2020 signing with the Eagles. But with most of the class already wrapped up it, this will be a smaller group then the signings BC received in December.

To follow along we will have an open thread of all the news. This could be recruits signing, recruits going to different programs, or BC kids transferring.

Kameron Arnold Signs With Boston College

Position: Defensive Back

School: St. Mary's in West Bloomfield, Michigan

Ranking: Three Star

Original Commitment Post: Click Here

Notes: Arnold, played both cornerback and wide receiver in high school according to his recruiting page. BC Bulletin spoke with Arnold about what position he was recruited for and he said "the coaches told me I would be a hybrid safety where I can cover tight ends, go on blitz’s, cover the flats, give good run support, and drop back and play a deep have in zone."

BC Lands Will Prouty As Preferred Walk On

This is an intriguing get for the Eagles, as Will Prouty from Duxbury, MA has been star in Massachusetts. He has played multiple positions including WR in 2018 and quarterback in 2019 so the Eagles will have options on how they can use him.

Jiovanny Holmes Signs With Boston College



Position: Defensive Back

School: Cleveland Heights, OH

Ranking: Three Star

Original Commitment Post: Click Here

Notes: Played safety in high school, but could play all over the field for Boston College. Talked to his coach after his commitment who said "He can play any defensive back position because of his length and speed." he told BC Bulletin. "He’s a tall rangy athlete at 6’2” 190 pounds which makes him effective in covering today’s bigger and taller receivers."

Matthew Rueve Signs With Boston College

Position: QB

School: St. Xavier, OH

Ranking: Three Star

Original Commitment Post: Click Here

Notes: A late take for the Eagles, Rueve played at St. Xavier a former hot bed for Boston College recruits that gave BC Luke Kuechly, Ben Glines, Steven Daniels and Sean Duggan. Rueve started just one season at St. X but threw for 3,126 yards and 28 touchdowns. The cousin of Matt and Tim Hasselbeck, Rueve should be an exciting addition to the 2020 recruiting class.

Cam Reddy Signs With Colorado State

Former Boston College walk on, follows Steve Addazio to Colorado State. You can read the initial report here.