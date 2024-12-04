Boston College Officially Inks 3-Star Tight End Derrick Johnson
The Boston College Eagles continue to roll throughout the early signing period for football, signing yet another prospect from the 2025 recruiting class.
3-Star tight end recruit Derrick Johnson officially joined the Eagles 2025 class this week, signing his letter of intent with Boston College.
Hailing from Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, Johnson is the lone prospect from the Bayou State in the Eagles 2025 class. He committed to Boston College in November of this year, and has been locked in with the Eagles ever since.
He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 75 player at his position in the nation and the No. 41 player in the state of Louisiana.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 230 lbs., Johnson possesses great size for a tight end and uses it to his ability, frequently hauling in contested catches and beating defenders at the catch point. He lined up at both wide receiver and running back as well in high school, so he has a variety of skills that should help him translate to an impactful player for the Eagles.
He hauled in 20 receptions for 313 yards and two scores in two seasons with the Holy Cross Tigers.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
Stay locked into Boston College on SI for all your Eagles news, and check out our Boston College football recruiting tracker to stay up to date on the 2025 class and more.