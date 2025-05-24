Boston College Picks Up A Big Commitment In "Tex" Vaughn
Boston College landed another commitment in the 2026 class today with the addition of William "Tex" Vaughn of Kings Mountain High School in Kings Mountian, North Carolina.
Vaughn lists as a hybrid tight end-wide receiver combo with the size to match at 6-foot-4 and 231 pounds. HIs long frame makes Vaughn an intriguing prospect at the next level, as will whatever changes he undergoes during his first few months in a collegiate strength program.
The rising senior ranks as a three-star prospect ahead of his final preps campaign and is a top 30 player in the state of North Carolina in addition to being the 37th ranked tight end in the country, according to 247Sports.
According to MaxPreps, Vaughn hauled in 45 passes last year for Kings Mountain for just under 1,000 receiving yards on a team whose running back found the end zone 20 times and had nearly 1,100 yards rushing. He also hauled in nine touchdown receptions during his junior campaign.
Vaughn held offers from the likes of Duke, Virginia Tech, Florida and Florida State to name a few, and will still be highly sought after more than likely all the way through to his actual signing day after the upcoming season. If BC can keep Vaughn in the boat, especially if he has a successful senior campaign, it would go a long way in shoring up a position of importance in head coach Bill O'Brien's pro style offense.
Experts originally picked Vaughn to land at Virginia Tech, but a visit to Boston College's spring practice in March made it evident that the young North Carolina native wanted to be an Eagle then and there. His commitment came just over a month later.