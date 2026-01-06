Boston College Football Signs Florida Transfer Wide Receiver

Boston College football has signed Florida transfer wide receiver Jackson Wade.

The program announced the addition via social media on Monday night.

“Can’t be covered,” said Boston College football via X. “Welcome WR, @JacksonWade06 to BC.”

Wade spent three seasons with the Gators. During his time in Gainesville, he appeared in 16 games and caught two passes for 20 yards. In 2025, he primarily played on special teams.

He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 22 via a social media post.

“First and foremost, I thank God for his guidance and blessings throughout my football journey,” said Wade. “Every opportunity to compete, grow, and be challenged has shaped me, and I trust his plan as I take this next step. I am grateful for my family, teammates, coaches, trainers, and the entire University of Florida community for the support and belief shown in me.

“My time in Gainesville pushed me to grow not only as a football player, but as a man, and the lessons and relationships I've gained here will stay with me far beyond the field,” said Wade. “After prayer, reflection, and meaningful conversations, I have decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey so far. I'm grateful for the foundation built here and excited for what's next.”

The Dallas, Ga., native is the seventh player to join Boston College via the transfer portal this offseason.

He joins former Jacksonville State offensive tackle Reggie Jackson, former UNC wide receiver Javarius Green, former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano, former Holy Cross long snapper John Owens, former Buffalo EDGE Demetrius Ballard, and former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie.

This year’s transfer portal closes on Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

