Eagles Extend New 2027 Scholarship Offer

Bill O'Brien and the Eagles staff have been extremely active on the 2027 recruiting trail over the last week, extending new scholarship offers to talented prospects.

On Friday, January 9, Boston College sent out a pair of offers to two teammates from Buford High School in Georgia, Joshua Echols and Ethan Hauser, and now have sent out a third offer to cornerback Jett Watson, who also hails from the Peach State.

Watson took to social media to share the news on January 11, saying in his post, "After a great talk with [coach Cory Robinson], I am blessed to receive an offer from Boston College."

The 6-foot, 155 lb. defender currently suits up for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, and helped his team to a 12-1 overall record and berth in the state quarterfinals this past season. Watson saw time in five games, compiling three tackles, 2.0 TFL's and two pass deflections.

Though he is a bit limited in terms of his size and experience, the junior cornerback showed many high level traits in his limited action this fall. Watson looks to have great instincts in pass coverage, and is not afraid to get downhill to make a big hit in the backfield.

Though unranked as a prospect currently, he holds an impressive list of offers already, including the likes of Auburn, Indiana, South Florida and several more.

Watson took an unofficial game day trip to Chestnut Hill in November to see the Eagles face off against Georgia Tech, but he also made stops this past year at several SEC programs, most notably Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee.

He was also recently invited to Nike's "The Opening," a exclusive recruiting showcase that features some of the best high school athletes from all around the country. Players compete in various skill competitions in order to determine which 120 prospects will have the chance to compete in the final round at Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

Although Boston College looks to have identified a talented player early in his recruitment, the Eagles will seemingly have to ward off several high level programs if they hope to eventually land a commitment from Watson.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025)

