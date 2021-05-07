Locked on Boston College: Recruiting Extravaganza 2.0

It's our Friday episode of Locked on Boston College, where we dive in and cover everything recruiting. Want to know who the Eagles have already landed and who they are looking at, this is the episode for you. We review every recruit, look at why this class is special and more.

Secondly, what position group will BC be looking at with the remaining scholarships for this class. We look at two position groups in particular but look at the big picture for the class.

Expert opinion and analysis that will help you get caught up with Jeff Hafley's recruiting efforts.

And of course we have the news segment. We look at a Top 50 coaches list that doesn't include Jeff Hafley. All of this and more on today's show.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

TJ Bickerstaff Transfers To Boston College

Rich Kelly Transfers to UMass

Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here