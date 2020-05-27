Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: May 27, 2020

Boston College has been on a tear of late, landing a half dozen recruits over the past week to ten days. But if Jeff Hafley's staff is looking for a full class of twenty five, they should have about ten slots remaining, which means the Eagles will be very active in the Class of 2021. Here are some news worthy stories and opinions on Boston College recruiting.

Do Not Count Out Kids Committed Elsewhere

NCAA football recruiting has not run in a typical fashion because of COVID19. Recruits are committing to programs they have never visited and coaches they have never met face to face. When the country opens back up fully, expect a lot of these commitments to change. This is a double edged sword for BC. On one hand recruits like Ryheem Craig (committed to Louisville) and Tommy Akingbesote (all signs point to Maryland) could still visit and flip to Boston College. But on the other hand, don't be surprised if kids committed to the Eagles take visits as well. Expect a lot of movement when restrictions are eased.

Boston College Makes Top 10 For Da'Quan Gonzales

Da'Quan Gonzales a cornerback out of Jensen Beach, Florida listed Boston College in his Top 10. A three star recruit, Gonzales had spoken to BC Bulletin around the time of his offer and said "the coaching staff definitely has things going well, the recruiting job by the coaches has been amazing." He is a name worth keeping an eye on.

Daymon David Update

A recruiting expert that I talked to, said that Daymon David is the best defensive back on BC's board. He released his Top 6 over the long weekend, and it appears that Boston College is in good shape. He has a very strong strong relationship with Aazaar Abdul Rahim, so don't be surprised if it comes down to Boston College and Oklahoma.

Run on Offensive Linemen

Boston College added two offensive linemen in the past week with the additions of Illinois tackle Otto Hess and Serbian big man Ilija Krajonovic. If I were a betting man I would bet that the Eagles take one more lineman in this class. However, if they go and land someone like say Coco Lukrich, and Drew Kendall still wants to be part of the class, they will find room for two.

Interesting New Offer

It is now considered to be very late in the Class of 2021 cycle, but Boston College is still making offers. On Tuesday they offered Georgia linebacker Trevin Wallace. An unranked '21 linebacker, Wallace is an intriguing late bloomer who now has offers from Boston College, NC State and Illinois. While he isn't ranked yet, he is catching the eyes of Power 5 programs and could be a nice addition for the Eagles.

