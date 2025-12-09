Boston College Signee Named to Under Armour Next All-American Game

Since 2008, Under Armour has put together an annual showcase of some of the best football talent in the nation, known as the Under Armour All-American Game. While the original event has undergone some recent chances in terms of its branding, now being run by a branch of the company that goes by UA Next, the game at its core has stayed the same.

This season, Boston College defensive line signee Mac Fitzgerald was selected as a participant in the game, taking to social media to share the news on December 9, 2025.

Standing at 6-foot-4, ,275 lbs., Fitzgerald is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is the No. 114 ranked player at his position in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. This season, he helped lead Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass. to a 10-2 final record, culminating with a lopsided state title win over Bishop Feeham High School.

Through 12 games this fall, Fitzgerald compiled an impressive 48 tackles, 15.0 TFL's and 6.0 sacks. He was a disruptive force in the middle all season, frequently finding his way into opposing backfields and bringing down ball carriers for a loss.

The local prospect spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about what it means to be selected, saying, "It means a lot to be selected because I have worked all year and trusted the process, and to earn something like an All-American invite is awesome, and I'm honored to be in it."

Fitzgerald continued, "I have watched the Under Armour All-American games growing up they always seemed to be competitive and a ton of fun."

He committed to Boston College in July of 2024, and officially signed his letter of intent on December 3 of this year.

The Mass. product is the second Eagles commit this year to be named to a prestigious all-star game, joining 2027 wideout Wesley Winn, who is set to suit up in the Navy All-American game.

The junior prospect put together an impressive season this fall himself, helping Saint Andrew's High School in Boca Raton, Florida to a 10-2 record with a second round berth in the second round of the state playoffs. He compiled just under 1,000 yards on the offensive end as a receiver with 11 touchdowns, and on defense, added 44 tackles, nine pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

Fitzgerald will take the field in the UA Next All-American Game on January 3, 2026 at Spec Martin Field in DeLand Florida. The game will be air on ESPN 2 and will be available online via livestream.

