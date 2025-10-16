Boston College Commit Wesley Winn Receives Special Honor
Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' staff have done an excellent job so far on the 2027 recruiting trail, landing three commitments already despite the 2026 cycle not even being over.
One of Boston College's commits, 3-Star athlete Wesley Winn, received a very special honor this week as he was presented with his jersey for the upcoming Navy All-American Game on January 10, 2026.
Winn is one of 26 current juniors selected to this year's roster, and is the only Boston College commit to make the cut. The 5-foot-9, 155 lb. speedster is currently ranked as the No. 30 athlete in the nation and the No. 66 player in Florida, according to Rivals.
As a junior this season for St. Andrew's School in Boca Raton, Florida, Winn has hauled in 27 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns through seven games, and has also been effective on the defensive end, compiling 21 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception.
He committed to the Eagles in February of this year, choosing Boston College over the likes of California, SMU, Georgia and many more. At the time of his decision, Winn was just the second commit of the class, joined by now Minnesota commit Furian Inferrera from Mater Dei in California.
The Eagles currently hold three commits for the 2027 class, and are ranked as the No. 16 team in the nation, according to Rivals.
Eagles Extend More 2027 Scholarship Offers
In a bit more Eagles' recruiting news, Boston College also extended a new scholarship offer this week to 2027 athlete Joshua Simmons from Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle, New York. He took to social media on Wednesday to share the news.
Though unranked as a prospect currently, the 6-foot-5, 240 lb. prospect has impressive physical tools and has already begun receiving interest from other division one programs. He currently holds offers from Syracuse, Dartmouth and Bowling Green outside of his latest from the Eagles.
In two appearances this season for Iona Prep, Simmons has been absolutely dominant, racking up 11 tackles, 6.0 TFL's, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
While there is still plenty of time before the talented prospect makes his final decision, O'Brien and the staff look to be getting an early jump on a potential riser in the 2027 class.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)