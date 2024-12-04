Boston College Signs 3-Star Cornerback to 2025 Recruiting Class
Boston College continued to roll on the recruiting trial, locking in another talented prospect from the 2025 class.
3-Star cornerback Njita Sinkala from Oakdale, Connecticut officially signed with the Eagles this week. He has been committed to Boston College since June of this year and is one of three cornerbacks in the class for the Eagles.
Originally from Canada, Sinkala played his freshman and sophomore seasons at St. Paul's High School in Winnipeg before transferring as a junior to Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida.
In his junior season, Sinkala finished the year with 46 total tackles, two of which were for a loss, and also saw time as a kicker and kick returner. He only kicked off a total of six times throughout the season, but managed to average over 50 yards per kick and even get a touchback.
Ahead of his senior season, the talented prospect transferred once more, moving to Oakdale, Connecticut and enrolling at St. Thomas More High School.
Sinkala is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 119 player at his position in the nation and as the 15th ranked player in the state of Connecticut.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
