Boston College Athletics Announces Alumni Stadium Renovations for 2026 Season

Alumni Stadium, home of the Boston College Eagles football program, will undergo significant renovation before the start of the 2026 season, the Boston College Athletics department announced Friday morning.

The renovation entails introducing more than 1,700 premium and regular seatbacks, including chairback seating, loge boxes, and rail seating. The project also consists of adding a pair of club spaces in the upper deck of the stadium, which will serve as multi-functional venues for different events throughout the year.

Alumni Stadium has a seating capacity of 44,500, but all of its non-box seating — prior to the renovation — was just metal bleachers.

The exact cost of the renovation was not detailed in the release, nor was the source of the funding announced.

More on Boston College football's 2026 schedule:

Coming off a 2-10 campaign with a conference record of 1-7, the Eagles start their third season under BC head coach Bill O’Brien with a road trip to Cincinnati on Sept. 5.

In Week Two, Rutgers comes to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for the Eagles’ home opener on Sept. 11. It will also be the annual Red Bandanna game, which is played in honor of Welles Crowther, a BC alum (‘99) and former men’s lacrosse player who was credited with saving over one dozen lives in the Sept. 11 attacks but tragically passed away.

BC will stay local for the remainder of the month, hosting FCS-level Maine on Sept. 19 and Virginia Tech on Sept. 26 in its 2026 ACC opener.

The Eagles play just one more game — against Southern Methodist (SMU) on Oct. 3 — before going on a Week-Six bye that will last until the Monday after Oct. 10.

This is when the most treacherous stretch of BC’s 2026 schedule arises.

On Oct. 17, the Eagles will see Pittsburgh at Alumni before flying south to visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Oct. 24, followed by a second straight road trip to Duke on Oct. 31.

ACC play continues for BC with a home matchup against Florida State on Nov. 7 before the program travels to South Bend, Ind., for “The Holy War” against Notre Dame on Nov. 14.

The Eagles’ final two games of the year consist of a home bout versus Syracuse on Nov. 21 followed by a season-finale contest in Miami, where BC has an opportunity to upset the 2026 National Champion runner-up Hurricanes on the road.

