Boston College Football Adds Suffield Academy OL Prospect to 2027 Class

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Hawken Anderson, who will be a senior at Suffield Academy (Ct.) next year, verbally committed to Boston College football on Sunday morning, he announced on X.

“Thank you Coach O’Brien, [offensive line coach Kurt Anderson] and all the BC football staff for this opportunity,” Anderson wrote. “Thank you [coach Chris Setian] and [Glenbrook South Titans football program] for helping develop me and getting me to this point. Thank you to my family and friends for believing in me!!!”

Anderson received an offer from the program on Dec. 18, 2025, and he chose the Eagles over UConn, UMass, Fordham, Marshall, Akron, Liberty, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Austin Peay.

Anderson boasts a 6-foot-4, 320-pound frame and served as the Tigers’ starting left tackle in 2025, but he has played every position on the offensive line, including center.

He does not currently have a prospect rating on any recruiting sites.

BC now has six commits in its 2027 recruiting class, which ranks No. 22 in the nation, per 247 Sports. Anderson is the first offensive-line commit of the group.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Liverpool, New York (Committed 02/09/2026) OL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield, Connecticut (Committed 02/15/2026)

