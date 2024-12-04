Boston College Taps into Florida Speed Pipeline with the Signing of Nedrick Boldin
West Palm Beach, Florida, native Nedrick Boldin serves as one of the initial commitments of the Bill O'Brien tenure at Boston College, and the speedy wideout solidified that commitment on national signing day.
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Boldin looks to bring some of the ever-sought-after Florida speed to Chestnut Hill next season. Boldin chose Boston College over schools like App State and Arkansas. Reportedly, his relationship with wide receivers coach Darell Wyatt was an influential part of his commitment and eventual signing.
Bolding said that he was "1000% committed" to playing for the Eagles all the way back in March, and held firm in that position all the way up until his signing at 2 p.m. today.
Boldin stepped in as a do-it-all player for West Palm Central High School throughout his prep career in the Sunshine State and played wide receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback at times, defensive back and even returned a few kicks. This season, Boldin finished with a single rushing touchdown, but had his best receiving year to date yardage wise with 622 yards on just 39 receptions, per MaxPreps.
Boldin joins a Boston College team as a player who can fill a position of need on the offensive side of the ball. In the words of head coach Bill O'Brien, the BC passing attack hasn't exaclty been phenomenal, and that will have at least improve if his pro style offense is to work at the collegiate level.
Boston College will continue to roll in commitments throughout the day, so check back to see the latest updates on all things Eagles recruiting.