FSU Quarterback Thomas Castellanos Ready to Move Past Boston College in Next Chapter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No matter who initiated the “butting heads” which occurred between former Boston College football quarterback Thomas Castellanos and BC head coach Bill O’Brien—or who is in the wrong or the right, for that matter—the conversation which eventually led to O’Brien naming Grayson James the Eagles’ starting quarterback and sitting Castellanos is a private matter.
It likely will be forever.
“There’s so many narratives saying, ‘Oh, he got benched or he quit, right?’” Castellanos told Boston College Eagles On SI at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff. “Nobody knows what happened in that, you know, behind closed doors and what [O’Brien] said.”
It only took Castellanos a week after hearing that James would step into the starting role to leave the program. Castellanos insists that he didn’t quit.
“People want to believe that I got this, they believe that I got benched,” Castellanos said. “But, to me, it wasn’t the case that I got benched [and] I didn’t quit. A lot of other things happened [that] I never came out about it, and I don’t want to.”
Castellanos, who transferred to Florida State in December, in no way has a desire to be malicious toward the BC football program, or even O’Brien.
He is just ready to move on.
O’Brien was ready to move on the very moment Castellanos said he was going to leave the program back in December of 2024.
“I appreciate everybody from Boston College and had a tremendous time there,” Castellanos said. “I loved every single person that supported me and helped me through that process. It’s time to move on and focus on [this] season. I have a lot of respect for those guys and I wish them the best.”
At the very end of the 2024 season, which wrapped up in exhilarating fashion as the Eagles’ toppled the No. 24 SMU Mustangs in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Castellanos had nothing but respect shown to him from his teammates and the Boston College fanbase.
Castellanos was quite literally a hero after that game.
But things took a turn once former BC head coach Jeff Hafley left for the National Football League to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Because Hafley was primarily a defensive coach, Hafley allowed Castellanos to be Castellanos.
“I really wish I would have left when Hafley left, but I tried to give it another take,” Castellanos told Pete Nakos of On3. “BC wasn’t the school for me. I wasn’t able to be myself, and I had to try to make myself something I wasn’t. I just didn’t like it.”
For a massive chunk of his time on the Heights, Castellanos didn’t just like it. He loved it. He took every ounce of praise from the BC community with honor and made himself a household name in Chestnut Hill and the Boston-sports community as a whole.
In 2023, he finished with over 1,000 rushing yards and was poised to become one of the best dual-threat college quarterbacks in the nation as a junior if he improved his passing abilities. The system O’Brien implemented, however—a pro-style offense—just did not fit the mold of Castellanos’ build.
The pair, Castellanos and O’Brien’s offensive scheme, was doomed from the start, and injuries worsened the situation.
That doesn’t mean Castellanos is not thankful for his time donning the maroon and gold. He just would have hoped it matriculated differently.
“I did so much for that program, and I did everything I could, and I just wasn’t repaid the right way,” Castellanos said to On3.
Castellanos feels like he’s in the right place now. His mindset is different, and he’s instilled his confidence back.
That’s in large part thanks to Florida State’s new offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, who coached Castellanos back in 2021 as UCF’s head coach.
“[Malzahn’s] just giving me the keys and allowing me to just be me,” Castellanos said to On3.
Castellanos said the Seminoles are desperate to return to a championship-caliber team, just like they were two seasons ago after going 13-0 with former quarterback Jordan Travis.
During that season, FSU head coach Mike Norvell saw Castellanos in the flesh when the Seminoles visited Chestnut Hill and nearly capsized in upset fashion. Castellanos’ magician-esque traits when escaping the pocket impressed Norvell from the jump, and he’s excited to see what the Waycross, Ga. native can accomplish in Tallahassee, Fla. this year.
“I’ve seen him up close and personal,” Norvell told BC On SI at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff. “He’s a dynamic playmaker and when you see him step on the field, you see 10 guys around him play better. And I think he’s grown. For even this last year, for all that it was, you saw some positive steps in his game. … I think he brought the right mentality, the passion, and the work.”
Castellanos doesn’t have any regrets about the way he handled his situation at BC, He is ready to take it off his mind once and for all.
“We’re past that,” Castellanos said. “I’m focused on this season and everything going forward with my new teammates and my new team.”