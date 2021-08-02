Boston College Slips Slightly in August SI All American Class of '22 Rankings

The recruiting experts at SI All American have the Eagles in their top 25, but a little lower than in July

SI All American released their August team recruiting rankings for the Class of '22 on Monday. For the third time in three months, Boston College makes the list. The Eagles, who landed a pair of recruits in July, slipped a bit but still come in at #13. The staff said about the Eagles:

13. Boston College (8) - 22 commitments

The Eagle haul has just about everything included in it already. The secondary haul is sneaky good behind California safety Sione Hala and BC bolstered the defensive line in June, adding Gilbert Tongrongou and Kivon Wright on the 4th of July.

The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Brome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

Boston College only has three more spots left in the class-barring decommitments and flips, and continue to work to close out their class. They are currently recruiting St. Francis Academy DB Cam Johnson and OL Andre Roye, and safety Nathan Vail.

The current August standings for the SI All American Class of '22

1. Penn State (No. 4 in July)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Alabama (21)

4. Notre Dame (2)

5. Clemson (17)

6. LSU (5)

7. Texas A&M (6)

8. Georgia (7)

9. Florida State (3)

10. Oregon (19)

11. Oklahoma (10)

12. Texas (9)

13. Boston College (8)

14. Michigan (14)

15. Baylor (11)

16. Rutgers (13)

17. South Carolina (21)

18. Arkansas (20)

19. Virginia Tech (MR)

20. Iowa State (NR)

21. North Carolina (NR)

22. Indiana (MR)

23. West Virginia

24. Mississippi State (12)

25. Florida (22)

Dropped out: USC (15), Kentucky (18), Oklahoma State (23), Missouri (24), Maryland (25)

Under consideration: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati

