Boston College Basketball Has Reached Out To Trio of Transfers

Three names Boston College has been trying to target in the transfer portal

Over 1000 players have entered the transfer portal, making 2021 one of the busiest offseasons in the history of college basketball. It seems like no team is immune to the portal, as even yesterday most of Syracuse, a team that went to the Sweet 16, has entered the portal. With a coaching change, Boston College clearly hasn't been immune, but new head coach Earl Grant has been active trying to find future Eagles as well.

In the past week, three names have popped up. There most likely have been other names that have been contacted by the staff, but they haven't been publicly acknowledged yet. Here is a quick synopsis of each.

Jayden Gardner: Possibly one of the biggest names in the portal, Gardner was All AAC with ECU the past season, averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The 6'7 forward from Wake Forest, North Carolina, will have two years of eligibility where ever he lands and has already received interested from NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Miami, Pitt and a host of other schools.

Alexis Yetna: A 6'8 forward from USF, Yetna is one of multiple players that left the program after Bulls associate coach Tom Herrion was put on administrative leave for a "racially charged" incident. More of an interior presence that an outside threat, Yetna averaged 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Parker Fox: An interesting target a bit off the beaten path, Fox is a 6'8 forward out of Aberdeen (S.D.) Northern State a Division II school. A monster at the DII level, he has averaged 22.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.2 blocks per game and is attracting loads of high Power 5 talent.

