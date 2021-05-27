Top '22 New England Defensive End Wilfredo Aybar Set To Visit Boston College

BC is getting a visit from a big time local recruit who could be a game changer for the program.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Boston College will be getting a major visitor in June, as four star defensive end Wilfredo Aybar will be checking out the school on an official visit. According to a source the visit will be in June. Aybar is a big time recruit, ranked a four star by 247sports.com, and the #11 defensive end in the entire country.

Getting him on campus is a major win for the Eagles, as Aybar has already set up other visits to blue chip schools like Ohio State and USC, while also considering schools like Rutgers, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon. The 6'4" 240lb Aybar, a former resident of Fall River (MA), was also named the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year for the previous season.

Become a member of BC Bulletin Premium! Get insider information on recruiting, and all other sports along with exclusive access to our Discord channel. Membership is only $1!

Why is he such a potentially impactful player, that would be a huge get for the Eagles? Because Aybar has already garnered the reputation as a defensive game changer, something Jeff Hafley's defense has been in need of. Cheshire Academy head coach David Dykeman told the Hartford Courant this earlier last month:

“He’s Chase Young,” Cheshire Academy head coach David Dykeman said of Aybar last month, referencing the former Ohio State standout drafted second overall by the Washington Football Team in last year’s NFL draft. “This is what he is. It’s the same frame, the same ability. Is he that good, who the hell knows. But I’ll tell you what, he’s pretty damn good. In the prep school landcape, [Suffield Academy alum and Miami Dolphins player] Christian [Wilkins] was the most dominating player I’ve ever coached against. This kid, I think, is similar. He’s a pro.”

Given his offer list, and the visits he has planned, Boston College has their work cut out for them. But with Jeff Hafley and his staff at the reigns, it would be foolish to count them out.

Stay tuned BC Bulletin will have full coverage of Wilfredo Aybar's recruitment.

You May Also Enjoy:

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Clinton Burton Jr.

Sione Hala Commits to Boston College

Boston College Adds Bryant to Men's Basketball Schedule

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles