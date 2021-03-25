Locked on Boston College: Transfers And Commitments

On today's podcast we talk all about the ever changing roster of the basketball team, and the football team lands another commitment.

On today's Locked on Boston College, we look at the transfer portal, where new head coach Earl Grant has made his first move after landing Brevin Galloway of College of Charleston. We talk about why this move isn't huge, but a solid one and a good place for Grant to start with his new roster. Also a tidbit is thrown in about a possible assistant coach, and what that might mean, something you are going to want to check out.

Also in terms of player movement, we talk about CJ Felder, who is already a very popular man. We then switch to football talk, and look at CJ Clinkscales, the newest recruit to commit to Jeff Hafley and his staff. What will he bring? What position will he play? And could he bring another big time target with him?

All of this, and news and previewing the secondary all on today's show.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro