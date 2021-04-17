'22 DL Da'Shawn Davis Sees "Dreams Come True" With Boston College Offer

Boston College offered a defensive lineman out of North Carolina, hear why the recruit was excited to get his first Power Five offer.

Boston College connected with another recruit this week, offering '22 defensive lineman Da'Shawn Davis out of William Amos Hough in Cornelius (NC).

The Eagles are the first Power Five offer for Davis, who is currently unranked on 247sports.com and holds an offer from Akron. At 6'2 278, the junior is built like a defensive tackle, which is the position he is listed as on the recruiting services. BC Bulletin spoke with Davis shortly after he received his offer.

Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase was the coach that extended the offer to Davis. "I’m quick off the ball and I play for something," he said the coaches told him. "It meant a lot to me it was a dream come true," he said about the offer.

Boston College's reputation stuck out to Davis. "It’s a great opportunity for me and I am honored that such a well established football programs would be one of my first offers," he explained to BC Bulletin. The improvement on defense, and work Jeff Hafley and Tem Lukabu caught his attention. "They are a good pass rushing defense," he concluded.

When asked if he would like to visit Boston College, Davis said "definitely". BC Bulletin will continue to monitor the recruitment of Da'Shawn Davis.

You can check out Davis's HUDL film below:

